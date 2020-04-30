‘Disgraceful’ TikTok challenge goes viral
Australia’s national support network for epilepsy sufferers is fuming about an “outrageous” social media challenge that’s gone viral.
It’s called the “seizure challenge” and encourages TikTok users to mimic a fit.
Even more disturbingly, the challenge shot to prominence after the death of American rapper Juice Wrld.
He died from a seizure.
Freya Enright, from Epilepsy Action Australia, said it was disgusting.
“This is absolutely disgraceful,” she said.
“We, at Epilepsy Action Australia, are appalled by this and that people think it’s a joke.
“Living with epilepsy is no joke.”
Ms Enright is demanding TikTok remove the videos and apologise.
