Disgusted: ‘In decades, I have NEVER felt as I do today’

Neil Mitchell has launched a stinging critique of political parties as a bloody brawl emerges over Victoria’s aged care disaster.

“In decades as a journalist, commentator and observer, I have never felt as I do today,” he started his program.

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial

“Frustration, anger, fear for the future and, underlying all that, sheer disgust.

“I’m genuinely disgusted by the political brawling that has broken out over the bodies of dead Victorians in aged care.

“Daniel Andrews and the federal government has split.

“There’s name-calling … and revolting political stunts being orchestrated, and a sense of political panic — ‘Oh who’s going to take the blame for this?!’.

“They need to sit down and sort this out.”