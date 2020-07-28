3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Disgusted: ‘In decades, I have..

Disgusted: ‘In decades, I have NEVER felt as I do today’

3 hours ago
MUST LISTEN

Neil Mitchell has launched a stinging critique of political parties as a bloody brawl emerges over Victoria’s aged care disaster.

“In decades as a journalist, commentator and observer, I have never felt as I do today,” he started his program.

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial

“Frustration, anger, fear for the future and, underlying all that, sheer disgust.

“I’m genuinely disgusted by the political brawling that has broken out over the bodies of dead Victorians in aged care.

“Daniel Andrews and the federal government has split.

“There’s name-calling … and revolting political stunts being orchestrated, and a sense of political panic — ‘Oh who’s going to take the blame for this?!’.

“They need to sit down and sort this out.”

MUST LISTEN
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332