‘Traumatising’: Pensioner’s wallet stolen from shopping centre with $1200 inside

A 74-year-old pensioner has had his wallet stolen with $1200 inside while buying a gift for his granddaughter.

Alex, who lives in Merino, had just taken his entire pension out.

Just a few minutes later, he purchased a gift for his granddaughter at a shop.

He put his wallet down momentarily, while the shop assistant wrapped his granddaughter’s gift.

He looked down and it was gone.

“I’m still bearing up,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s just traumatising.”

It’s believed the woman standing next to Alex told the shop assistant she would find him to give him his wallet after he ran out of the shop to check if he’d left it elsewhere.

Alex’s story prompted a huge response from 3AW listeners wanting to replace the stolen money.

A reluctant Alex has accepted $700 to help pay for car registration with “enormous gratitude”.

Many, many people offered money. He wants anything else donated to the bushfire appeal.

Thank you to everyone who wanted to help – Neil Mitchell

Senior Constable James Edwards said it was a distressing incident.

“It’s straight up theft,” he said.

Police have released images of a woman they want to speak to.

The woman is believed to be aged 45 to 50-years-old, solid build with blonde hair tied into a pony tail.

She was wearing a black dress, black shoes and carrying a pink handbag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

