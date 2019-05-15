‘Disgustingly rude’: A mum’s drastic response to feral footy fans

A Melbourne mum is dumping her Melbourne Cricket Club membership and vowing to never attend an AFL match again.

Lee Quinlan spoke to 3AW Mornings with Neil Mitchell where she expressed her detest for the “disgustingly rude and inconsiderate” spectator culture.

The 38-year-old says she’s sick of shielding her children from the fan behaviour, after the Mother’s Day game at Marvel Stadium left her 7-year-old in tears.

“I just don’t want to attend anymore,” says Ms Quinlan.

“The aggressive nature in which supporters take on the game is bordering on intolerable.

“It’s a completely unenjoyable experience and I’m constantly trying to shield my young children from both the verbal and almost physical behaviour.”

The Geelong supporter and member of the MCC, which has a waiting list of over 20 years, says she’s been attending the football since she was a child and feels the game has changed as a spectator.

“As a family we love our football, but it’s been coming for a while,” says Ms Crowley.

“We would implore the AFL to have a look at the behaviour of the supporters.

“Try enjoying a game in the outer.

“Maybe a consideration for the AFL is to have family bays that are heavily controlled.”

