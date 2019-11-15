Disney adds ‘trigger warnings’ to classic content on new streaming service

Disney’s new streaming service has added trigger warnings to some of its classic older content, warning viewers they may encounter “outdated cultural depictions” while watching.

Many have assumed Disney may be trying to mitigate any backlash about political correctness, but film writer Leigh Paatsch says the network may have another motive.

“I think this is a brilliant move from Disney’s PR people,” Paatsch told Tom Elliott.

“This has gained an immense amount of coverage in the entertianment media over the last 48 years.

“They have generated thousands and thousands of mentions of the new Disney+ service, which they need to get the name of this brand out there very, very quickly.”

PICTURE: Getty Images (Disney)