Disturbing police incident sends regional schools into lockdown
At least two schools in the regional town of Sale were forced into lockdown on Thursday afternoon following what police described as an “external threat” to students and staff.
3AW Drive was alerted to the incident by caller George on Thursday.
Police spent hours negotiating with a male on Dugan Street.
Two primary schools and a secondary college are nearby.
He’s since been arrested.
Students were eventually able to leave via Raglan Street.