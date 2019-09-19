3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Disturbing police incident sends regional..

Disturbing police incident sends regional schools into lockdown

3 hours ago
word on the street
Word On The Street

At least two schools in the regional town of Sale were forced into lockdown on Thursday afternoon following what police described as an “external threat” to students and staff.

3AW Drive was alerted to the incident by caller George on Thursday.

Police spent hours negotiating with a male on Dugan Street.

Two primary schools and a secondary college are nearby.

He’s since been arrested.

Students were eventually able to leave via Raglan Street.

word on the street
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332