“Disturbing” text from Clive Palmer slammed by Neil Mitchell

An unsolicited text from Clive Palmer has again caused anger amongst Melburnians, with some 3AW callers saying it had the potential to scare people.

The text says “Your freedom is under threat” before advising the recipient to watch Channel 9 on Thursday for an “important” announcement.

Mary told Neil Mitchell she was livid.

“It’s disturbing,” she said.

Neil Mitchell urged those who received the message to ignore it.

“It’ll just be some silly promotional thing from Clive Palmer who, for some reason, is throwing millions at trying to convince he’s something other than a buffoon and he isn’t,” he said.