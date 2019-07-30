Disturbing truckie footage prompts calls for overhaul of truck licencing system

Disturbing footage has emerged of a truck driver’s reckless antics that’s led to his suspension.

Last night, Nine News revealed the man in the footage works for the same company involved in last week’s pile-up on the Monash Freeway.

Nine News reporter Sam Cucchiara said the video doesn’t depict an isolated incident.

“It looks to be quite a widespread issue,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Trucking company Wettenhalls has suspended the driver from work while an internal investigation is conducted.

Victorian Transport Association CEO Peter Anderson said it’s too easy to get a truck licence.

“The licencing system for heavy vehicle drivers is not good enough,” he said.

“To get a truck licence at the moment it takes five hours of your time and about $1000.

“You don’t have to spend time behind the wheel of a truck, and that’s where you need to be.”

The Victorian Transport Association is currently reviewing the heavy vehicle system.

“We want to move away from the current system,” Mr Anderson said.

“We don’t think that it delivers the kind of drivers that should be on the road.”

