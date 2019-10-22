3AW
Diversity fatigue has emerged as a growing problem

9 hours ago
3aw drive

Diversity fatigue has emerged as a growing problem, with people more conscious about being ‘politically correct’ rather than inclusive.

“I think that’s created a lot of nervousness around the topic,” Sarah Liu, Entrepreneur & Founder of the Dream Collective, told Tom Elliott.

“People are not asking the right questions and aren’t having genuine conversations and, as a result, many people – men in particular – are feeling disenfranchised.”

