Diversity fatigue has emerged as a growing problem, with people more conscious about being ‘politically correct’ rather than inclusive.

“I think that’s created a lot of nervousness around the topic,” Sarah Liu, Entrepreneur & Founder of the Dream Collective, told Tom Elliott.

“People are not asking the right questions and aren’t having genuine conversations and, as a result, many people – men in particular – are feeling disenfranchised.”

