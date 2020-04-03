DIY content: Isolation is inspiring social media gold

With so many people around the world stuck at home, we aren’t just consuming more social media.

We’re making a lot more, too.

Here’s some favourites from 3AW’s digital boss Matt Cram as part of his Top Trends

The rise of homemade political satire

When an ABC journo was a bit to dominant in a press conference for the Prime Minister’s liking, he decided to play umpire.

The minor telling-off was an immediate his and has sparked many funny spin-offs.

Here’s two of our favourites

Dancing/singing videos

OK there’s simply too many to start listing them, so we’ll just post the most viral from this week.

One Day More from Les Mis by a family in #CoronavirusLockdownUK? This is quite possibly the greatest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/27fwD3NxJf — Martin George (@martingeorge) March 31, 2020

WFH fun

While working from home, a lot of people are experiencing video conferencing for the first time, and some of the results are hilarious.

Our favourite example is this very simple photo, captioned: My boss accidentally turned herself into a potato and then didn’t know how to reverse it, so she spent the whole meeting like this.