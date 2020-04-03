3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • DIY content: Isolation is inspiring..

DIY content: Isolation is inspiring social media gold

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

With so many people around the world stuck at home, we aren’t just consuming more social media.

We’re making a lot more, too.

Here’s some favourites from 3AW’s digital boss Matt Cram as part of his Top Trends

The rise of homemade political satire

When an ABC journo was a bit to dominant in a press conference for the Prime Minister’s liking, he decided to play umpire.

The minor telling-off was an immediate his and has sparked many funny spin-offs.
Here’s two of our favourites

 

Dancing/singing videos
OK there’s simply too many to start listing them, so we’ll just post the most viral from this week.

WFH fun
While working from home, a lot of people are experiencing video conferencing for the first time, and some of the results are hilarious.
Our favourite example is this very simple photo, captioned: My boss accidentally turned herself into a potato and then didn’t know how to reverse it, so she spent the whole meeting like this.
Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.