DO NOT DRINK: Water warning issued for 88 Melbourne suburbs

6 hours ago
Yarra Valley Water has issued a water warning notice for more than 80 Melbourne suburbs.

Damage caused by storms overnight led to undisinfected water from Silvan Dam entering the water supply system.

Customers in 88 suburbs are being told not to drink their tap water or use it for food preparation unless it is boiled first.

Water which has not been boiled may be used for showering, bathing, flushing toilets, hand washing, washing dishes, clothes and garden watering.

The contaminated water may cause gastro-like symptoms if consumed.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your doctor.

An estimated 250,000 households are affected by the issue, which is expected to be resolved later today.

Press PLAY below for more details from Yarra Valley Water

Affected suburbs:

ATTWOOD FAWKNER OLINDA
BAYSWATER FOREST HILL PARK ORCHARDS
BAYSWATER NORTH GLEN WAVERLEY PLENTY
BLACKBURN GREENSBOROUGH RESEARCH
BLACKBURN NORTH GREENSBOROUGH RESERVOIR
BLACKBURN SOUTH GREENVALE RINGWOOD
BORONIA HEATHMONT RINGWOOD EAST
BOX HILL NORTH KALORAMA RINGWOOD NORTH
BROADMEADOWS KANGAROO GROUND ROXBURGH PARK
BULLEEN KILSYTH SILVAN
BUNDOORA KILSYTH SOUTH SOMERTON
BURWOOD KINGSBURY SOUTH MORANG
BURWOOD EAST LALOR TEMPLESTOWE
CAMPBELLFIELD LILYDALE TEMPLESTOWE LOWER
CHIRNSIDE PARK LOWER PLENTY THE BASIN
COBURG NORTH MEADOW HEIGHTS THOMASTOWN
COLDSTREAM MELBOURNE AIRPORT VERMONT
COOLAROO MERNDA VERMONT SOUTH
CRAIGIEBURN MILL PARK VIEWBANK
CROYDON MITCHAM WANTIRNA
CROYDON HILLS MONBULK WARRANDYTE
CROYDON NORTH MONT ALBERT NORTH WARRANDYTE SOUTH
CROYDON SOUTH MONTMORENCY WARRANWOOD
DALLAS MONTROSE WESTMEADOWS
DONCASTER MOOROOLBARK WOLLERT
DONCASTER EAST MOUNT DANDENONG WONGA PARK
DONVALE MOUNT EVELYN YALLAMBIE
DOREEN MOUNT WAVERLEY YARRAMBAT
ELTHAM NORTH WARRANDYTE
EPPING NUNAWADING
