DO NOT DRINK: Water warning issued for 88 Melbourne suburbs

Yarra Valley Water has issued a water warning notice for more than 80 Melbourne suburbs.

Damage caused by storms overnight led to undisinfected water from Silvan Dam entering the water supply system.

Customers in 88 suburbs are being told not to drink their tap water or use it for food preparation unless it is boiled first.

Water which has not been boiled may be used for showering, bathing, flushing toilets, hand washing, washing dishes, clothes and garden watering.

The contaminated water may cause gastro-like symptoms if consumed.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your doctor.

An estimated 250,000 households are affected by the issue, which is expected to be resolved later today.

Affected suburbs: