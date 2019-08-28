Docklands landmark evacuated: Central Pier closed over safety concerns

A pier in Docklands, which is home to several entertainment venues, has been evacuated after engineers found it was unsafe.

Central Pier is more than 100 years old and has undergone structural stabilisation in the past two years.

But about 800 tenants and visitors at the Docklands pier had to be evacuated yesterday over public safety concerns.

Engineers say there’s been rapid deterioration of the structure, deeming it unsafe for use.

Development Victoria CEO Angela Skan-Darajah told Ross and John there has been inspections every two months but a quick decision had to be made.

“Our advice unfortunately changed yesterday to say that the pier had deteriorated more rapidly than anticipated and it was now potentially unsafe,” she said.

Venues at the pier have been booked for a series of events over coming days, including the AFL Rising Star presentation.

A man told Ross and John he was informed last night his wedding reception wouldn’t be going ahead.

Bob called 3AW breakfast to express his dismay.

“It was a rude shock,” he said.

