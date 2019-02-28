Docklands residents awarded multimillion-dollar compensation lawsuit after 2014 tower fire

Owners whose apartments were ruined by a massive fire at the Lacrosse Tower in Docklands five years ago have been awarded a massive compensation pay out.

As reported on the front page of the Herald Sun today, the The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has told builders LU Simon to pay $5.7 million to victims of the near-fatal cladding fire in 2014.

Phil Dwyer, president of the Builders Collective of Australia, told Ross and John it’s been a long time coming.

“Basically it’s the justice system doing what our regulator the BBA should have been doing a long time ago,” Phil said.

“It would mean you get a product, there’s two of them, one’s a good one, one’s a bad one, but you get a friendly surveyor to deem it fit for purpose.

“These composite panels, you could put two or three alongside and no one could pick which was the faulty one.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Image: The Lacrosse Tower in 2014 | MFB