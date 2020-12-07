3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Doctor downplays concerns over hotel..

Doctor downplays concerns over hotel quarantine GPs continuing to treat the public

5 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Doctor downplays concerns over hotel quarantine GPs continuing to treat the public

There are concerns that COVID-19 may spread from hotel quarantine into the community through GPs working quarantine hotels while continuing to treat their usual patients.

Doctors have refused a state government push for them to work exclusively in the quarantine system.

But former Australian Medical Association president, Dr Tony Bartone, says there is no need to be concerned.

“We’re seeing a robust set of processes and procedures being put into place,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“No process, or no procedure is foolproof, but this is the most pragmatic and the most robust way of ensuring that we’re still delivering the care to a group of people who have been quarantined because of necessity, not because of symptoms.”

Dr Bartone says GPs working with the public will not staff Melbourne’s ‘hot’ hotel housing returned travellers showing COVID-19 symptoms. That hotel will be staffed by medical workers from The Alfred who will not work elsewhere.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332