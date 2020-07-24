3AW
Doctor fears patients are being put at risk by border closure

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

There are calls for the NSW and Victorian governments to create dedicated emergency lanes to prevent medical staff and their patients being held up crossing the border.

Dr Craig Underhill, oncologist at Border Medical Oncology, told Tom Elliott it was vital something was done.

“Unfortunately, nothing has been done,” he said.

“We’re really concerned about the risk to patients right now.”

(Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)

