Doctor reveals the disturbing damage being done to kids in lockdown

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Doctor reveals the disturbing damage being done to kids in lockdown

A doctor who specialises in children’s health says “enough is enough” and has implored the Victorian government to find a way to get kids back at school, despite the state’s battle with COVID-19.

Dr Debbie Herbst fears the damage being done to young people had become irreparable.

“We can’t just keep chipping away at them,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I mean when children as young as 13 are needing anti-depressant medication – before COVID I barely would have written a script for a child that age – now it’s a couple of times a week.”

Dr Herbst said it was hard to cop, given certain industries like film and sport had been given exemptions to continue in spite of stay-at-home orders.

“Why can’t they figure out a way to get children back in school,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her passionate plea

Picture by Getty iStock

