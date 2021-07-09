Doctor who spent time in ICU with COVID-19 urges Victorians to get vaccinated

A doctor who says he was “very close” to dying from COVID-19 has made a plea to Victorians to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Dr Yiannis Efstathiadis told 3AW he had only recently felt “back to normal” after contracting the coronavirus in August last year.

He spent time in intensive care.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through,” the 35-year-old doctor told 3AW Mornings.

“Young, old, it doesn’t matter.

“It was a horrible experience and I was very close to not making it through.”

He shared a message on social media in the hope of encouraging others to realise the danger of COVID-19.

