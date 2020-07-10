Doctors and GP staff are being abused trying to do their job

Australians are being encouraged to thank hospital and GP staff during the pandemic in a bid to turn around rising tensions.

Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, told 3AW Breakfast some have been abused and threatened while doing their jobs.

“People get frustrated, people are anxious about their health conditions,” he said.

“We’re asking people recognise the work of our support staff … and also that they are a little bit more patient because it really does take a lot of extra effort when working in this COVID-19 environment.

“We’ve had our reception staff and nursing staff continue to come to work each day and potentially put their lives and family’s lives at risk by coming to serve the community.

“But they’re still coming to work doing their best to take care of people in this stressful period.”

