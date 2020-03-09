Doctors left ‘furious’ with Victoria’s health minister

Some of Australia’s leading doctors are furious with Victoria’s health minister Jenny Mikakos after she scolded a Melbourne GP for going to work while he was unknowingly infected with coronavirus.

Dr Kerryn Phelps didn’t stop there, saying the government only had itself to blame because of the “inconsistency of information” it was giving doctors about the virus.

Pressure is mounting on the Victorian health minister over her comments, in which she said she was “absolutely flabbergasted” the doctor went to work with flu-like symptoms.

“He did not meet any of the criteria for testing or self-isolation,” Dr Phelps told 3AW Mornings.

Jenny Mikakos held a press conference on Monday, but refused to apologise for her comments.

“I won’t make any apology for putting the public health of Victorians first,” she said.

While it’s still unclear who revealed the information, Dr Phelps said the doctor should not have been been named publicly.

“His confidentiality should not have been breached,” she said.

“The doctors have been frustrated by the inconsistency of information that has been coming from the various state health departments and the commonwealth.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Dr Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, called on Ms Mikakos to apologise.

“I believe she should,” he told Ross and John.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast