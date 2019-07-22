Dodgy science: Hundreds of Australian scientific papers revealed to be inaccurate

New data has revealed hundreds of Australian scientific research papers are inaccurate or compromised, prompting calls for the introduction of a national science watchdog.

Scientific writers from Retraction Watch have found 247 compromised Australian research papers.

David Vaux, deputy director at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, said the problem stems from a combination of dishonesty and incompetence.

“Scientists are just like anybody else, there’s going to be a few bad apples,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Mr Vaux said a government watchdog would go a long way towards preventing the publication of unreliable papers.

“The problem is, currently, we operate under a self-regulated model,” he said.

“If there are concerns about someone doing the wrong thing they’re not handled well.”

Australia lags behind in scienctific oversight.

The US, Canada, 23 European countries, Japan, and even China, already have government agencies dedicated to investigating scientists.

