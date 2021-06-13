3AW
‘Doesn’t do it for the awards’: Neale Daniher receives Queen’s Birthday honour 

5 hours ago
Neale Daniher smiling in a FightMND beanie

Former Melbourne footballer and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Neale Daniher has today been made an Officer in the Order of Australia in this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours.

But his daughter, Rebecca Daniher, says her dad isn’t after awards — he just wants to help people.

“He doesn’t do it for the awards, he does it to help everyone out there,” she told Ross and Russel.

Today, FightMND’s Big Freeze fundraiser will take place for the seventh time.

3AW’s own Russel Howcroft will be sliding at the MCG as part of the effort to raise $2 million for MND research.

“It’s looking like the water is going to be especially cold this year, Russel,” Rebecca Daniher warned.

“We’re really hopeful that in the next few years we’ll have a treatment that slows the progression of this beast.

“We’re seeing a lot of hope on the horizon.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on Neale’s tireless fight

Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty

