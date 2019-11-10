Man and dog injured in shocking Footscray hit-run

A man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-run at Footscray.

The victim, 44, and his dog were waiting at lights on the corner of Ballarat Road and Gordon Street about 8.30pm when an out-of-control vehicle careered into him and smashed into a shopfront.

“A car, driving erratically, has come through the set of lights at Ballarat Road and hit him at about 60 to 80km/h, and his dog has been flung as well,” witness Dylan told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It crashed through a shop window, sending the guy through the window as well.”

All four occupants of the car, a red 2008 Ford Mondeo, fled on foot.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.

The victim’s Labradoodle was taken to the vet in a critical condition.

Police have so far made two arrests — a man, 48, and woman, 27, from Footscray — but two others remain on the run.

Westgate Highway Patrol members are investigating the incident and urge any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

