Hunt for brutal dog-killer: Ezra’s family shocked and confused

The family of a dog stabbed to death in their front yard say they are clueless as to the motivation behind the “sickening” attack.

The alleged killer turned up to their Glen Creek property, north-east of Myrtleford, in a dark blue Subaru Forester about 6pm on Monday last week.

He stepped out of the passenger side of the car at the Tunnel Gap Road home, approached Ezra the kelpie, and stabbed him to death.

Ezra’s young owner found her pet bleeding profusely from four stab wounds.

More than a week on, the alleged dog-killer remains on the run.

“It’s bad enough for any kid that loses a pet, but to have it taken from her in that manner, it’s pretty sickening and pretty disgusting really,” the father of Ezra’s owner, Darryl Symons, told 3AW.

“If they were trying to prove a point, I’ve got no idea what the point was.

“All it proved is they know how to kill a dog in a ruthless and gutless fashion.”

Police are seeking public assistance to track down the distinctive vehicle, which had black mag wheels, black roof racks and a loud sports exhaust.

The man is described as tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuits pants at the time.