Dog-nappers: Man charged, but this little puppy remains missing

10 hours ago
Ross and John

A teenager has been charged over the theft of two puppies in Melbourne’s outer-east.

But one of the pups remains missing.

The Rottweiler puppies were initially advertised online for sale, and two man visited their home at Mooroolbark on January 24 to inspect them.

However, once they had the puppies in their arms, they made a run for it.

Police say one of the puppies was dropped as they fled in a stolen car.

A Burnside Heights man, 19, has since been arrested and charged with theft.

But he has refused to tell police where the puppy can be found.

It still hasn’t been located, prompting police to today release an image (above) in the hope someone knows where it is.

Click PLAY to hear police update Ross and John

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppervic.com.au.

