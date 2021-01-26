3AW
Much-loved dog vanishes from the Spirit of Tasmania

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
This is a lost dog story with a twist.

A dog has gone missing on a Bass Strait crossing.

Ester, a Doberman and Rottweiler cross, escaped from her cage on the Spirit of Tasmania in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Owner Holly Alexander says she was woken and told her dog was on the loose.

“At midnight I was woken up that my dog had escaped from a cage and they wouldn’t let me check for more than an hour,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The next morning at 6am they didn’t check anyone’s cars and they didn’t put an announcement out.

“I’m just wondering if anyone was on the Spirit on the 25th and 26th and they have a dog with them, if they could check it into the pound so I can get my dog back.”

Neil Mitchell
