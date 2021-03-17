Domestic abuse survivor shares her harrowing story with Neil Mitchell

A woman who fled an abusive marriage says she fears the “millions” being spent on anti-domestic violence campaigns won’t reach those who it’s aimed at.

Amelia (not her real name) shared her harrowing story with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

The abuse began after she was married, literally on the way home from their honeymoon.

“Had there been any signs I can assure you and everybody listening there is no way on God’s earth I would have married this person,” she said.

Amelia classified abusers into five categories.

Psychopaths. Narcissists. Drunks and drug addicts. Those with learned behaviour. Miscellaneous (a small group who doesn’t fit into any of the above).

“When you’re dealing with the two top tiers – you’re not going to change those people,” she said.

She fears current campaigns are ineffective.

“Advertising campaigns aren’t going to change people,” Amelia said.

“The target audience just aren’t listening.

“They’re not interested, or don’t think it pertains to them.

