3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Domestic abusers being sent to..

Domestic abusers being sent to hotels in new program

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Domestic abusers being sent to hotels in new program

Domestic abusers are being sent to hotels across Victoria in a new program aimed at keeping women and children safe.

It’s being funded by taxpayers.

Under the program’s rules, men must be legally excluded from their house, a common condition of intervention orders, and actively seek help with support services.

“We only provide this service to men who are willing to work with us,” Jacqui Watts, CEO of No To Violence, told 3AW Drive.

“It’s not free accommodation.”

She said 235 men had gone through the program in the past six months.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332