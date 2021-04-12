Domestic abusers being sent to hotels in new program

Domestic abusers are being sent to hotels across Victoria in a new program aimed at keeping women and children safe.

It’s being funded by taxpayers.

Under the program’s rules, men must be legally excluded from their house, a common condition of intervention orders, and actively seek help with support services.

“We only provide this service to men who are willing to work with us,” Jacqui Watts, CEO of No To Violence, told 3AW Drive.

“It’s not free accommodation.”

She said 235 men had gone through the program in the past six months.

