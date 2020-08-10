Donald Trump evacuated from press conference after reported shooting

US President Donald Trump has been ushered out of a White House in the middle of a press conference.

Mr Trump had been speaking for about three minutes when a member of the US Secret Service approached and told him he needed to leave the press room.

He returned a few minutes later and told the press gallery there had been a shooting outside the White House.

“The President said a suspect had been shot by a member of the secret service, and taken to hospital,” Nine News US correspondent Alexis Daish told Ross and Russel.

“We don’t know how close to the White House this suspect got.”

Image: Chip Somodevilla / Getty