Donald Trump tests positive to COVID-19

5 hours ago
Donald Trump says he has tested positive to the coronavirus.

The First Lady, Melania, has tested positive, too.

The US president tweeted the news on Friday afternoon (Australian time).

The news comes after one of Trump’s advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive earlier in the day.

Nine News correspondent, Alexis Daish, gave Tom Elliott the last from the United States shortly after the news broke.

“This is devastating for his (election) campaign,” she said.

(Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

