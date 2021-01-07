Donald Trump’s social media ban a ‘turning point’

A social media expert says it is no longer safe for Donald Trump to have a platform on social media.

His Twitter account has been locked for 12 hours, and he has been suspended from Facebook for 24 hours.

Twitter says it required the removal of three tweets for repeated and severe violations of its integrity policy.

It comes after chaotic, violent scenes in Washington after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building.

One woman was shot dead, and three others died suffering medical emergencies.

Meg Coffey, social media expert and founder of the State of Social, said it’s a turning point for social media platforms.

“I hope this is the opportunity for the platforms to find the moral clarity to say this is not how they want to be remembered,” she told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“Will he be de-platformed completely? That’s what needs to happen next. He needs to kept off all of the platforms now.

“He’s inciting violence.

“It is no longer safe for him to have this platform.”

Image: Getty images/NurPhoto/Contributor