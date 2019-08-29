3AW
Donate: 3AW live from the The Alfred hospital Fathers Day appeal

13 hours ago
DONATE NOW!

Father’s Day is an opportunity to focus on men’s health.

As one of Australia’s leading trauma hospitals, The Alfred is asking Victorians to ‘G1ve 4 Life’, to help provide critical care and services for dads and their families when they need it most.

All donations made until August 30 will be multiplied by four, ensuring every dollar has four times the impact.

3AW is once again helping to spread the message.

Ross and John, Neil Mitchell, Denis Walter and Tom Elliott are broadcasting live from the hospital today, while Darren James will talk to you from the hospital on Saturday morning.

DONATE NOW!
