Donate: 3AW live from the The Alfred hospital Fathers Day appeal

Father’s Day is an opportunity to focus on men’s health.

As one of Australia’s leading trauma hospitals, The Alfred is asking Victorians to ‘G1ve 4 Life’, to help provide critical care and services for dads and their families when they need it most.

All donations made until August 30 will be multiplied by four, ensuring every dollar has four times the impact.

3AW is once again helping to spread the message.

Great to have the 3AW team back to launch Alfred Health’s Fathers Day Appeal this morning. Your $1 donation transforms into $4 – just for today. ⁦@AlfredHealth⁩ ⁦@3AW693⁩ pic.twitter.com/xTYu3kMtPP — Andrew Way (@alfredhealthceo) August 29, 2019

Ross and John, Neil Mitchell, Denis Walter and Tom Elliott are broadcasting live from the hospital today, while Darren James will talk to you from the hospital on Saturday morning.