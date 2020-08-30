Donate: 3AW proudly supporting The Alfred Critical Care Appeal

For two decades 3AW has broadcast live from The Alfred Hospital on the Friday before Father’s Day.

While it’s not possible to be on location this year, 3AW is proud to support The Alfred Critical Care Appeal.

Money raised from the appeal this year will go towards funding critical care at The Alfred. This could be in one of the many areas of critical care at The Alfred including trauma, ICU, emergency, oncology, cardiology and mental health services as well as needs related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

There has never been a more important time to support The Alfred. Donate to The Alfred’s Critical Care Appeal today!

Your donation will help The Alfred continue to always provide the best critical care to all Victorians.

Visit alfredappeal.org.au