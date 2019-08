Today is the day!

Neil Mitchell will unveil the new TLC Ambulance this morning that will help put a smile on the faces of terminally ill children.

But he needs one last bit of help from YOU!

The specially-built ambulance has been put together and paramedics will kindly donate their time for free, but the ambulance needs medical equipment.

Head to www.tlcambulance.com.au to DONATE! or call 8667 3700.

Every cent helps!