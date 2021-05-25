3AW
Donate now: Jimmy Bartel to spend 12 hours on a treadmill to raise money for Very Special Kids

3 hours ago
Donate now: Jimmy Bartel to spend 12 hours on a treadmill to raise money for Very Special Kids

This Friday, the annual Very Special Kids 24 Hour Challenge is on for the tenth year.

The treadmills will be running from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday, and the event hopes to raise $1 million for hospice care for kids.

3AW is aiming to raise $10,000 for the cause.

As part of the challenge, Jimmy Bartel will spend 12 consecutive hours on a treadmill in the 3AW office!

DONATE HERE

Thanks to the following companies helping with 3AW’s fundraising effort:

