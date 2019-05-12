Donate now to 3AW’s Very Special Kids, 24-hour treadmill challenge

3AW is asking for your help to raise much needed funds for families with children suffering life-threatening conditions.

Very Special Kids supports over 900 families by providing access to respite and end-of-life care at Very Special Kids Hospice, as well as counselling and support services for the whole family.

On Friday 24th May and Saturday 25th May, 3AW‘s family, friends, clients and colleagues will be on our treadmill in studio, helping us reach our goal of $20,000, to contribute to the overall one million dollar goal.

Denis Walter and Darren James will also broadcasting live from Very Special Kids, for the 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge.

Footy players, celebrities, corporates and families will team together in fancy dress – aiming to raise one million dollars so Very Special Kids can continue supporting families and children in need.

The Very Special Kids, 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge – 24 hours of running to raise $1 million for sick kids in 24 hour care

Click here to donate