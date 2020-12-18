‘Don’t come from Sydney’: Victoria to introduce permit system for NSW travellers

From midnight tonight, Victoria will introduce a permit system for travellers entering from NSW.

It comes as the COVID-19 cluster in the Northern Beaches grew to 28 today.

Health Minister Martin Foley has urged Victorians not to travel to Sydney.

“We are very strongly advising all Victorians not to travel to Sydney as conditions are expected to deteriorate and you may not be able to enter Victoria without quarantining for 14 days,” he said.

Sydneysiders have also been urged not to come to Victoria.

“Don’t come from Sydney if you are planning to come to Melbourne,” Mr Foley said.

All NSW residents travelling to Victoria after midnight will need a permit, which will be issued according to a traffic light system.

Those from areas designated as red zones — the Northern Beaches area and other NSW exposure sites — will be barred from entering Victoria.

Anyone travelling from Greater Sydney, which has been declared an orange zone, is encouraged to get tested on arrival and self quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Regional NSW has been dubbed a green zone, with residents travelling to Victoria asked to monitor themselves and get tested if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.