‘Don’t steal their voices’: Adrian Bayley’s mother slams ‘stupid’ legislation

The mother of killer Adrian Ernest Bayley has fought back tears on 3AW while voicing her anger at proposed changes to legislation that would prevent families of deceased sexual assault victims from speaking publicly about what happened to their loved ones without a court order.

Bayley is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Jill Meagher.

Under the proposed changes, Jill Meagher’s family would not be able to speak publicly about their daughter without a court approved order.

Critics of the legislation say it will silence victims.

Adrian Bayley’s mother rang Neil Mitchell on Tuesday, telling him she was infuriated by the “stupid” legislation.

“We need to hear their voices,” she said.

“I don’t want their voices stolen.

“It breaks my heart.”

Attorney General Jill Hennessy told Neil Mitchell it would establish a process to resolve differing views among family members about details being published.

“There have been a lot of victim survivors involved in this process,” she said.

The bill is being debated in parliament.

