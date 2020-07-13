‘Don’t try and disguise it as helping’: Dee Dee slams NSW pitch to pinch Victorian events

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has pitched a proposal for iconic Victorian events to be held in NSW if we can’t get the coronavirus pandemic under control in Melbourne, in a move slammed by 3AW’s Dee Dee.

Under Mr Barilaro’s proposal, a slew of major Victorian events including the AFL Grand Final, F1 Grand Prix, Bledisloe Cup matches, Melbourne Comedy Festival and Melbourne Fashion Week, would be held in NSW.

“They’re pretending to be our helpful neighbour and what they’re really trying to do is pilfer some of our top events!,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

“We’re usually up for a blue over which is the better state … but we’re sick, and this is when you swoop in and try and raid major events from Melbourne?

“We may be suffering but we are not stupid and we are not giving up our title as Australia’s sporting or events capital.

“Don’t try and disguise it as helping.”

The Victorian government has declined Mr Barilaro’s offer.

Image (background): Barcroft Media / Getty