‘Don’t turn on them’: Neil Mitchell urges Australians not to repeat ‘the Vietnam reaction’

The Inspector General of the Australian Defence Force has recommended 19 current and former Australian special forces personnel be investigated over 39 alleged murders committed in Afghanistan.

But Neil Mitchell has urged Australians not to judge all Afghanistan veterans for the alleged actions of a few.

“Do not blame everybody,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“What we must not let happen here is what I would call the Vietnam effect.

“Remember when the war became so unpopular in Vietnam that soldiers coming back were shunned, spat on, told not to even wear their uniform because they’d be attacked?

“We can’t let the alleged actions by a few people pollute attitudes to everybody who has served in Afghanistan. We just cannot allow that.

“We sent them there, it wasn’t their choice. The vast majority did a good job without the brutality that we’re talking about here. We cannot have that reaction.

“It does not undermine the integrity of every soldier who went to Afghanistan.

“Don’t turn on them.”

Press PLAY below for more.