Donuts are disappearing from shelves across Melbourne as people celebrate what’s been dubbed “Donut Day” on social media.

It comes after the state recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the first time since early June.

“We’ve definitely seen a spike in demand,” Meg Rayner, from Coles, told 3AW Afternoons.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW