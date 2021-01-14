3AW
  • ‘Double standards’: Jimmy Bartel says..

‘Double standards’: Jimmy Bartel says Tennys Sandgren should be turned away

2 hours ago
Article image for ‘Double standards’: Jimmy Bartel says Tennys Sandgren should be turned away

3AW sports commentator Jimmy Bartel says American tennis player Tennys Sandgren, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is on a chartered plane to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open, should not be allowed to play in the competition.

Speaking on Sportsday Bartel says he understands the public’s anger towards the decision to let him come.

“There’s still people reeling and trying to recover their livelihoods, businesses, you name it… It still reads two positives,” he said.

“It looks (like) double standards, and it looks tone deaf.

“He might have all the tick of approval, but for the optics you just say… ‘Sorry mate, you just can’t come this time’.”

