Doubts cast over study showing a big decline in Australia’s appetite for meat

Just one-in-five Australians eat meat every day, a new study has found.

But those in the industry say the figure is misleading.

Jason Strong, Managing Director of Meat and Livestock Australia, told Ross and Russel he was sceptical of the data.

“It’s interesting how those numbers are presented, isn’t it,” he said.

“You could probably find a range of people who say they don’t eat it every day, but it means they eat it six times a week, otherwise.”

He said the major factor for people not eating red meat every day was related to price.

Picture by Getty iStock