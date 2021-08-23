3AW
Doubts cast over study showing a big decline in Australia’s appetite for meat

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Just one-in-five Australians eat meat every day, a new study has found.

But those in the industry say the figure is misleading.

Jason Strong, Managing Director of Meat and Livestock Australia, told Ross and Russel he was sceptical of the data.

“It’s interesting how those numbers are presented, isn’t it,” he said.

“You could probably find a range of people who say they don’t eat it every day, but it means they eat it six times a week, otherwise.”

He said the major factor for people not eating red meat every day was related to price.

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts 

Picture by Getty iStock

Ross and Russel
News
