LOCKDOWN OVER: Premier announces end of ‘almost all’ restrictions at 11.59pm

Almost all of the restrictions placed on Victorians during the five-day snap lockdown will be removed at 11.59pm tonight.

Most rules will revert back to pre-circuit breaker lockdown levels, but a few will remain stricter.

The four reasons to leave home will no longer apply, nor will the five kilometre travel limit.

Masks will be required indoors, and outdoors in situations where socially distancing is not possible.

A maximum of five visitors will be permitted in a home from 11.59pm tonight until Friday, February 26.

Up to 20 people will be permitted at public gatherings.

The new restrictions from 11.59pm:

TRAVEL LIMIT: Five kilometre limit will not apply

MASKS: Will be required indoors, and outdoors in situations where socially distancing is not possible

HOME VISITS: Maximum of five visitors permitted in a home from 11.59pm tonight until Friday, February 26

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 20 people will be permitted at public gatherings

SCHOOLS: Reopen

RETAIL AND HOSPITALITY: Reopen, subject to 1 per 2sqm density limit, up to 25 patrons permitted before density limit applies

OFFICES: Workers may return to offices at 50 per cent of usual capacity, in both the public and private sector

CARE FACILITIES + HOSPITALS:One household may visit a patient once per day.

FUNERALS AND WEDDINGS: No maximum attendee caps indoors or outdoors, density quotient of 1 per 2 sqm applies. Funerals and weddings at private homes subject to home gathering limit

RELIGIOUS SERVICES: Permitted with density limit of 1 per 2sqm

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES: Open at 50 per cent of usual capacity indoors, with maximum of 300 people per space

CINEMAS: Open at 50 per cent of usual capacity with a maximum of 300 people per space

INDOOR SPORT: Returns with density limit of 1 per 4sqm. Gym classes limited to 50 people

OUTDOOR SPORT: Up to 100 patrons for outdooor fitness classes, with density quotient of 1 per 2sqm

POOLS/SPAS/STEAM ROOMS: Indoor venues open with density quotient of 1 per 4sqm. Outdoor pools open with density quotient of 1 per 2sqm

ACCOMMODATION: Bookings restricted to private gathering limit. The person or household booking the accommodation can have up to 5 visitors

REAL ESTATE: Inspections and auctions allowed with a density quotient of 1 per 2sqm

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Victoria in the 24 hours to midnight.

A mammoth 39,258 test results were received yesterday.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

