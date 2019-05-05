3AW
Shocking footage: Dozens dead in Russian plane crash

1 hour ago
Ross and John

At least 41 people have been killed in Russia in a fiery passenger airplane crash.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 crashed on the tarmac at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Survivors on board SU 1492 then escaped via the plane’s emergency slides that inflated after the hard landing.

Dramatic new footage has emerged of the crash, which shows the plane apparently bouncing along the tarmac before bursting into flames.

Arthur Wolk, a current jet pilot and airplane crash litigation expert from Wolk Law Firm, told 3AW Breakfast he believes that footage is crucial to understanding the cause.

“This airplane has a terrible reputation for reliability,” he revealed.

Click PLAY to hear more from Mr Wolk

