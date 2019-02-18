3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dozens evacuated in Docklands apartment..

Dozens evacuated in Docklands apartment fire

1 min ago
Macquarie National News

Dozens of residents have been evacuated from a Docklands tower due to a fire.

MFB crews were called to the Waterside Place apartment building amid reports of a fire in the rubbish chute about 5am, bringing the blaze under control within minutes.

One resident, Martin, told Channel Nine there was a lot of smoke coming from the chute but no damage to apartments.

“Fire was definitely accumulating through the building, there was a lot of smoke,” he said.

Meanwhile, the crews responding to the blaze also noticed a small fire at a low-rise apartment complex about 300 metres away.

That blaze was also brought under control within minutes.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332