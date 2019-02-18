Dozens evacuated in Docklands apartment fire
Dozens of residents have been evacuated from a Docklands tower due to a fire.
MFB crews were called to the Waterside Place apartment building amid reports of a fire in the rubbish chute about 5am, bringing the blaze under control within minutes.
One resident, Martin, told Channel Nine there was a lot of smoke coming from the chute but no damage to apartments.
“Fire was definitely accumulating through the building, there was a lot of smoke,” he said.
#BREAKING: A residential block in Docklands has been evacuated after the break out of a unit fire. #9News pic.twitter.com/SjH9ZEVNy0
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 18, 2019
Meanwhile, the crews responding to the blaze also noticed a small fire at a low-rise apartment complex about 300 metres away.
That blaze was also brought under control within minutes.