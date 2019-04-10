Dozens of homes and businesses to go as report reveals North East Link path

More than 30 homes and more than 100 business will be compulsorily acquired as part of the North East Link project.

They’re in the Banyule and Manningham council areas.

The environmental effects statement for what is Victoria’s biggest ever road project was released on Wednesday morning.

36 homes will be compulsorily acquired.

102 businesses will be compulsorily acquired.

Transport Minister Jacinta Allan said 75 homes were initially set to be bulldozed to make way for the road, but that had since been significantly reduced.