Full interview: Anthropology royalty, Dr Jane Goodall, joins Neil Mitchell

Chimpanzees are the closest living relative humans have, sharing more than 98 percent of our genetic blueprint.

The worlds foremost expert on the ape species, Dr Jane Goodall has been studying Chimpanzees for over 55 years.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings about Chimpanzee’s using smart phones, 85-year-old Goodall says “it’s very unfortunate to use Chimpanzees in that way, for entertainment.”

“This could be something to do to enrich the environment of a Chimp in the zoo, but it’s not what we want chimp’s to be taught to do.”

Dr Goodall is often alleged to have ‘anthropomorphised’ Chimpanzees, giving them personalities.

Goodall disputes that.

“Chimpanzee’s have personalities, I’ve merely described them.”

