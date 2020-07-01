Dr Michael Carr-Gregg’s five-point plan to help make latest lockdown work

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has come up with a five-point plan to help make the latest lockdown as effective as possible.

The leading psychologist told 3AW Mornings it was crucial to provide services to those in need of help to ensure they followed the rules.

HIS FIVE-POINT PLAN

Those who refuse tests are fined, or must stay in lockdown for another 10 days once the four weeks is over.

Make face masks mandatory for everybody living in a “hot spot” zone.

All impacted councils should run free web seminars to help manage the mental health of residents

Mobile mental health teams should be deployed in the impacted areas.

Information provided on diet, sleep and exercise.

