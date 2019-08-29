Dr Richard Hames: Australia won’t escape the recession like we did in the GFC

Forbes Magazine has labelled him “one of the smartest people on this planet” and he’s accredited to correctly predicting 9/11, the Global Financial Crisis and Trump’s election.

Now, the crystal ball has spoken and Sir Richard Hames predicts a recession, as soon as next year, will bite Australia deeply.

Dr Hames, regarded as a global futurist, joined Neil Mitchell to discuss a wide range of global issues, including:

Surveillance capitalism.

Optimism for human ingenuity.

Australia’s future prosperity.

Reframing Australian-Chinese relationships for mutual benefits.

and much more…

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview