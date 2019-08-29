Advertisement
Dr Richard Hames: Australia won’t escape the recession like we did in the GFC
Forbes Magazine has labelled him “one of the smartest people on this planet” and he’s accredited to correctly predicting 9/11, the Global Financial Crisis and Trump’s election.
Now, the crystal ball has spoken and Sir Richard Hames predicts a recession, as soon as next year, will bite Australia deeply.
Dr Hames, regarded as a global futurist, joined Neil Mitchell to discuss a wide range of global issues, including:
- Surveillance capitalism.
- Optimism for human ingenuity.
- Australia’s future prosperity.
- Reframing Australian-Chinese relationships for mutual benefits.
- and much more…
