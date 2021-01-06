Liberty Victoria hits out at ‘draconian’ border closure leaving Victorians shunned

A civil liberty group has criticised Victorian government’s “draconian” measure to close the borders with NSW, leaving many Victorians who want to return home “shunned”.

Liberty Victoria’s senior vice president Michael Stanton questioned whether the decision to shut the border infringed on Victorians’ rights.

It’s believed there are around 3000 Victorians across the border.

“We are very concerned that the restrictions aren’t a proportionate limitation to Victorians’ human rights,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“The government has to act in a way that’s proportionate and reasonable.

“For Victorians to be locked out of their own state, it does seems to be a draconian measure, when there was seen to be an equally justifiable appropriate measure, which is let people back in, let them quarantine at home, get a test as son as they get back into Victoria and isolate until the results are known.”

He said letting people quarantine at home was better than “shunning people out of the state”.

