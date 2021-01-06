3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Liberty Victoria hits out at ‘..

Liberty Victoria hits out at ‘draconian’ border closure leaving Victorians shunned

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
liberty victoriansw vic border
Article image for Liberty Victoria hits out at ‘draconian’ border closure leaving Victorians shunned

A civil liberty group has criticised Victorian government’s “draconian” measure to close the borders with NSW, leaving many Victorians who want to return home “shunned”.

Liberty Victoria’s senior vice president Michael Stanton questioned whether the decision to shut the border infringed on Victorians’ rights.

It’s believed there are around 3000 Victorians across the border.

“We are very concerned that the restrictions aren’t a proportionate limitation to Victorians’ human rights,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“The government has to act in a way that’s proportionate and reasonable.

“For Victorians to be locked out of their own state, it does seems to be a draconian measure, when there was seen to be an equally justifiable appropriate measure, which is let people back in, let them quarantine at home, get a test as son as they get back into Victoria and isolate until the results are known.”

He said letting people quarantine at home was better than “shunning people out of the state”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full discussion

 

 

3AW Drive
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332